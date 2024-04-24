24 Apr 2024
Simon Doherty, senior lecturer at Queen’s University Belfast, has been named World Vet of the Year at the Global Veterinary Awards for focus on one health in tackling global health challenges.
Simon Doherty, here with a previous prestigious award, has posthumously won the RCVS' highest honour – the Queen’s Medal.
A vet and lecturer who focuses on a one health approach to global health challenges has been named World Vet of the Year at a global awards ceremony.
Simon Doherty, senior lecturer in animal health at the School of Biological Sciences and Institute for Global Food Security at Queen’s University Belfast, came out with the top gong at the World Veterinary Association (WVA) Global Veterinary Awards.
Dr Doherty, a BVA past-president, is founding chairperson of the UK One Health Coordination Group and later became chairperson of the Federation of Veterinarians of Europe Food Safety and Sustainability Working Group. He has been working with international non-governmental organisation Ripple Effect (formerly Send a Cow) in six sub-Saharan countries for the past 15 years.
Dr Doherty said: “I am absolutely thrilled and slightly shocked to receive this fabulous award. It means a great deal to me, and I would like to thank the WVA and Ceva for the amazing recognition.
“When I discuss one health, I always talk about it in the context of one health in action. Action requires many people to be ‘hands on’ and this accolade is fantastic acknowledgement of the many team efforts that I have been part of and offered leadership to.”
On the achievement, Archie Clements – pro-vice-chancellor for research and enterprise at Queen’s, and a vet renowned for his expertise in the epidemiology of infectious diseases – said: “This is a phenomenal recognition for Simon. He is a great champion for placing importance on the progression of scientific research on global health challenges across scientific and professional disciplines, and I congratulate him on the honour.”