Meglumine antimoniate selectively inhibits the Leishmania enzymes required for glycolytic and fatty acid oxidation. It is used alone or in combination with allopurinol. On their own, antimony compounds are rarely successful in completely eradicating the parasite in infected dogs. In contrast, combinational therapy seems to be the most recommended option for treating dogs with confirmed clinical illness because it can yield a longer period of clinical remission than treatment with either drug alone (Noli and Auxilia, 2005). Extreme caution should be exercised in patients with cardiac, hepatic or renal insufficiency.

Allopurinol (at 15mg/kg orally every 12 hours) is a synthetic isomer of hypoxanthine. It works by slowing the production of uric acid by binding to and inhibiting xanthine oxidase, which subsequently blocks the conversion of hypoxanthine to xanthine and of xanthine to uric acid. In veterinary medicine, allopurinol is used for prophylactic treatment of recurrent uric acid uroliths and hyperuricosuric calcium oxalate uroliths in dogs, especially Dalmatians. In the context of parasitic diseases, allopurinol is used as an alternative treatment for CanL. It has clinical efficacy, but must be used for many months and does not clear the parasite in most dogs at usual doses. Allopurinol is metabolised by Leishmania into an inactive form of inosine that is incorporated into the parasite’s RNA, leading to faulty protein and RNA synthesis and inhibition of parasite multiplication. Allopurinol is best used with an antimonial drug as aforementioned.

Miltefosine was developed as an antineoplastic agent and possesses antiviral and immune-modulatory activity. It can be used alone or with allopurinol to treat CanL; clinical efficacy improves when used with allopurinol. The exact action mechanism is not completely known, but it is thought it inhibits the penetration of the parasite into macrophages by interacting with glycosomes and glycosylphosphatidylinositol-anchored proteins that are important for the survival of the parasites in the host cells. Also, it inhibits phospholipase, which leads to disruption of the parasite membrane signal transduction and apoptotic death of the parasite. It is contraindicated in pregnant, lactating or breeding animals.

Clinicians should be aware of the benefits of combination therapy versus monotherapy for CanL patients. It is unlikely one single drug is able to satisfy all the needs and expectations for CanL management. The primary reasons for combination therapy are to prevent resistance development, improve outcomes, provide synergy and ensure sufficient anti-Leishmania coverage should the parasite resist the drug that would have been used as single therapy.