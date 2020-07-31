31 Jul 2020
New licence extension aims to help vets with prescribing and allows more flexibility for devising protocols with farmers.
Ceva Animal Health has announced the licence has been extended on its Prid Delta product, a progesterone-releasing intravaginal device to manage and optimise beef and dairy cattle fertility.
The new licence for Prid Delta enables vets prescribing the product to adapt reproduction protocols to meet treatment objectives for an individual cow or herd, allowing for more flexibility when devising protocols with farmers.
The licence also now details a “four handlings” protocol for the induction and synchronisation of oestrus in cycling and non-cycling cattle, including fixed-time AI (FTAI), with prostaglandin administered when Prid Delta is removed.
The protocol should mean the process is less stressful for the cow and more efficient for vet and farmer, while reducing potential for error.
Additionally, Prid Delta can be used alongside a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) and complying fully with the cascade.
Peter Keyte, ruminant business unit manager at Ceva Animal Health, said: “Already successfully used in cows and heifers to manage beef and dairy cattle fertility, the new licence for Prid Delta allows vets greater flexibility in adapting reproduction protocols to meet the treatment objectives of both the individual cow and the herd while reducing the number of handlings for synchronisation or FTAI.
“This ensures less stress for the cow and makes it more efficient for both vets and farmers. Prid Delta can also now be used alongside a GnRH for FTAI as well as embryo transfer protocols.”