13 Oct 2022
Dechra has extended the licence of its infectious bronchitis vaccine Avishield IB G1-13 to cover laying hens and breeding chicks throughout the production period.
The first vaccine in the Avishield range to be approved for use in laying hens and breeding chicks, Avishield IB G1-13 is indicated for active immunisation of chicks to reduce the adverse effect on cilia caused by infectious bronchitis.
It is one of two targeting the IBV 793B serotype and, with the addition of its new claim, can be administered on broiler, broiler breeder and laying hen farms.
Avishield IB GI-13 is a lyophilisate for oculonasal suspension/use in drinking water that contains live avian infectious bronchitis virus variant strain V-173/11: 102.7-104.6 EID50. It has an onset of immunity 10 days after vaccination and a duration of immunity of 56 days.
Johnny Wells West, poultry key account manager at Dechra Veterinary Products, said: “The new licence extension for Avishield IB G1-13 allows greater flexibility for poultry producers to protect their flocks against infectious bronchitis on broiler, broiler breeder and laying hen farms, and it is welcome news for both Dechra and the poultry industry.”
Further details are available on the Dechra website.