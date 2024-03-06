6 Mar
American firm Theradaptive claims its implants can help to repair bones in both humans and animals and plans to launch a new system for veterinary use later this year.
A “life-changing” regeneration tool that its makers claim can re-grow bone without the use of metallic support could be available for veterinary use within months.
The Theradaptive system developed out of the experiences of American military veterans who had limbs amputated months after their initial trauma because the bone was not healing.
Further human trials are expected to begin soon and the Maryland-based company is planning to launch a counterpart product for the animal world, named Osteo-Vet, globally later this year.
The company is already working with vets around the world on the project and its founder and chief executive, Luis Alvarez, said: “This could be a life-changing technology for the vet space.”
The system uses a surgical implant containing AMP2 protein technology, which can regenerate bone wherever it is deployed in the body.
In situations such as injury in a major accident, the company estimates that as much as 7cm of bone can be produced without the need for supporting hardware to be fitted.
Dr Alvarez said the system had performed well in initial research, with bone reproduction being achieved in each of around 10 species where it has been tested in pre-clinical studies, including the repair of a 5cm defect in a goat that was otherwise not expected to heal.
While research remains ongoing, Dr Alvarez highlighted orthopaedic injuries and even cancers as some of the canine ailments that would potentially be treatable through use of the implants.
But he also believes the system offers the prospect of cheaper treatments than the alternative of limb amputation and subsequent aftercare.
He said: “This will not represent an increase in cost to practice. We actually see this as a driver of cost reduction in the vet space.”
The development of the system was initially inspired by Dr Alvarez’s own experience of military service in Iraq, where several of his colleagues experienced what he described as “delayed amputation”, in which an injured limb was initially saved only to be amputated later, following combat injuries.
The company thinks the technology can also help in areas such as dentistry, sports medicine, by enabling tendons or ligaments to re-bind to a bone and spinal fusion, where a study involving the treatment of dozens of human patients with its OsteoAdapt product has been given the go-ahead to start this spring.
Medics say the device has already exceeded care standards in pre-clinical testing and believe it can overcome the limitations of existing treatment options.
The company said it is also working with other technology firms to develop implants that can be 3D printed to support the treatment of cranial and sporting injuries.
Meanwhile, a report based on testing of spinal fusion devices in rabbits and sheep claimed the OsteoAdapt mechanism had “demonstrated 100 per cent fusion” in the former, while also inducing the formation and fusion of new bone in the latter.
It argued that the system “represents an advancement over current technologies by simplifying product preparation and limiting off-target response” and showed “promise for precise localisation of bone formation and consistent spinal fusion”.