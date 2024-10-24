24 Oct 2024
Hundreds of vets and nurses from around the globe expected at only UK event of its type, organised by Vets Now, in Leeds next month.
Around 900 vets and nurses from all over the world are expected at the event.
More than 70 hours of CPD for vet professionals at all stages of their career are on offer when the UK’s only emergency and critical care (ECC) congress returns in November.
Around 900 vets and nurses from all over the world are expected in Leeds on 7 to 8 November for ECC Congress, organised by Vets Now.
Internationally renowned speakers, workshops and networking opportunities are planned, with Helen Ballantyne, specialist transplant nurse and chair of the UK One Health Coordination Group, as the keynote speaker and Ken Yagi, former programme director of Cornell University’s CPR simulation lab, presenting an update on the much-anticipated newly released RECOVER CPR guidelines.
The latter will be back for a panel discussion on complex critical cases with Ashton Hollwarth and Helen Wilson, and Aoife Reid will lead a session exploring contextualised care.
The 2024 event will feature expanded nursing streams, hands-on workshops and a return of the “Controversies” and “Joined-up thinking” sessions. Another, “Catastrophic case conversations”, will cover advanced discussions on severe cases.
Rachael Marshall, RVN and head of nursing standards at Vets Now, said: “We’ve built the 2024 programme to be even more practical and engaging, with opportunities for delegates to directly interact with speakers and actively participate in discussions.
“It’s designed to offer something for everyone, whether you’re a student, a new graduate or a seasoned specialist.”
“It’s not just about technical skills in ECC – the ability to manage your time in high pressure scenarios, support your colleagues, and look after yourself is equally crucial. These sessions are a great opportunity to dive into those areas that are vital for a successful ECC career.”
Full details are available on the Vets Now website.