28 Feb
Association of Veterinary Soft Tissue Surgeons is holding pre-BSAVA Congress meeting on 20 March.
Details of speakers and topics for the Association of Veterinary Soft Tissue Surgeons’ (AVSTS) spring meeting have been released.
The pre-BSAVA meeting, to be held in Manchester on 20 March, will cover such topics as:
Confirmed speakers include Bryden Stanley, Jolle Kirpensteijn and Bart van Goethem, while abstract presentations will also feature.
The AVSTS is in the process of setting up a new website, but for now information is available on its Facebook group and by emailing avsts10@gmail.com
Anyone interested in submitting an abstract can contact the same email address, while the society said it was interested in widening its membership among general practitioners, interns and residents, VNs and referral clinicians.