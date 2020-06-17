17 Jun 2020
British Veterinary Receptionist Association to train more than 750 primary care reception staff across the Linnaeus group under terms of new partnership.
Image © Monkey Business / Adobe Stock
Linnaeus has formed a partnership with the British Veterinary Receptionist Association (BVRA) that will see a record number of employees achieve its accreditation.
Part of Mars Veterinary Health and based in Solihull, Linnaeus has teamed up with the BVRA to provide training for more than 750 of its primary care reception staff, as part of the association’s Accredited Veterinary Receptionist (AVR) award programme.
The scheme, which launched with the BVRA in October 2017, provides three levels of bronze, silver and gold accreditation.
In the first corporate partnership of its kind, Linnaeus receptionists will also be able to access courses to cover equine practices and a competent veterinary dispensers award, designed largely for non-qualified personnel working within veterinary practice, such as receptionists and care assistants.
Emma Barnes, chief operating officer at Linnaeus, said: “Our reception staff make such an integral contribution to our clients’ and patients’ journeys, and we want to empower them with as much knowledge, skill and support as possible, to continue making such a valuable contribution to our practices.
“The BVRA provides a comprehensive awards programme that we felt would be of real benefit to the team and, on completion, will mean Linnaeus has the most accredited veterinary receptionists in the UK, which will be something to be rightly proud of.”
Linnaeus has been working with Boehringer Ingelheim, which has supported the funding of the bronze level certification for its teams.