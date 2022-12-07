7 Dec
Department heads and specialist vets have joined the teams at North Downs Specialist Referrals, Paragon Veterinary Referrals and Southfields Veterinary Specialists.
Linnaeus has announced new heads of departments and specialist vets to join the teams at three of its referral centres.
Jennifer Raj and James Warland have been appointed to lead the internal medicine team at Southfields Veterinary Specialists, which has recently unveiled its £16 million, 42,000 sq ft hospital in Basildon, Essex.
Emily Jeanes, a European Board of Veterinary Specialisation (EBVS) European specialist in veterinary ophthalmology and Vim Kumaratunga, an RCVS advanced practitioner in veterinary ophthalmology, have joined the ophthalmology team at North Downs Specialist Referrals in Surrey.
Paragon Veterinary Referrals has also welcomed new members to its orthopaedics and cardiology services.
Rob Adams, a specialist in small animal surgery, has been appointed head of orthopaedics while cardiology diplomate Julie Kavanagh, who set up the first specialist cardiology service in Northern Ireland, will be joining the cardiology team headed by fellow specialist Chris Linney.
At Southfields, Dr Raj and Dr Warland will head up what Linnaeus calls “an industry-leading service” of eight clinicians, which already includes RCVS and European specialist Samuel Fowlie and European specialist Aldara Eiras-Diaz.
Dr Raj said it was “a privilege to be appointed as head of service alongside James and I look forward to helping lead our talented and dedicated team”.
Dr Warland added: “I’m very pleased to have been asked to lead the service alongside Jen as we move into our new state-of-the-art hospital”.
Dr Kumaratunga and Dr Jeanes have joined an ophthalmology service at North Downs led by RCVS and EBVS specialists Richard Everson and Andra-Elena Enache, significantly increasing its capacity.
Dr Jeanes, who became a European diplomate earlier this year, said she was “delighted to be joining such an established and experienced ophthalmology team”, while Dr Kumaratunga, an RCVS advanced practitioner since 2015, said he “always knew” he wanted to “become an ophthalmologist, even before I started vet school”.
Dr Adams co-hosts BBC Sounds’ popular podcast “Alright Pet?” and trained at fellow Linnaeus practice Davies Veterinary Specialists, while Dr Kavanagh, who gained her American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine diploma in 2019, said she had a particular interest in congenital heart disease and “will be able to offer the most advanced interventional procedures, as well as exceptional patient and client care” as part of the cardiology team.
On his appointment, Dr Adams said: “I am particularly pleased to have joined fellow specialist Turlough O’Neill in the orthopaedic team here at Paragon.
“We offer an unrivalled orthopaedic service in the region, which focuses on the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of a vast range of conditions.”