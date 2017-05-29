Cat-conscious staff

Joint venture partner Anna Barron-Moore has set out to bring the best possible care for cats to Lisburn and, although the practice has only been open for a couple of years, she is certainly succeeding. Part of the secret has been to surround herself with other “cat-conscious” people and she has done this very carefully, but with some success, as Rea Johnston – the original head nurse – not only has a first degree in animal science from the University of Bristol, but went on to train as a VN at the RVC before undertaking her master of science in animal behaviour at Queen’s University Belfast.