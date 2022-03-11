11 Mar 2022
VetPartners’ Rachel Dean will host an event on 16 March from 7:30pm to 9:30pm when she will be joined by a panel with the aim of delivering insights for the profession on evidence-based veterinary medicine.
Rachel Dean, Vetpartners’ director of clinical research and excellence in practice.
Vetpartners will host a live discussion on 16 March with the aim of giving the profession insight into the evidence-based veterinary medicine (EBVM) manifesto.
Launched in September 2020, the EBVM manifesto aims to ensure the profession continually improves by embracing and advancing evidence-based veterinary medicine.
The open event will run from 7:30pm to 9:30pm via Zoom and is being hosted by Vetpartners’ director of clinical research and excellence in practice Rachel Dean, who previously co-founded the Centre for Evidence-based Veterinary Medicine (CEBVM) at the University of Nottingham.
Dr Dean said: “The manifesto defines the actions we need to take to turn EBVM from a philosophical concept to activities that progress the care we give to patients and clients.
“The EBVM manifesto covers some key activities within our profession, such as how we ensure evidence is available, relevant and useable in practice; how we undertake and publish research; how we teach our undergraduates; how we regulate drugs and carry out trials; and how we use real world data to change the real world.”
Dr Dean added: “EBVM is a philosophy and way of thinking, and we need to turn that into a way of working as it is important people have good evidence to make good decisions.
“We will work together to prioritise what steps need to be taken to bring the manifesto to life. To do this, we will network people with common interests in areas such as practice-based research, teaching EBVM, reporting standards for journals, clinical guidelines, quality improvement and drug trials.”
Joining Dr Dean will be: