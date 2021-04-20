Chohan and Pascoe1 performed a crossover study in six healthy dogs to compare the efficacy and duration of oral analgesia with a mix of lidocaine and bupivacaine, administered using a lateral percutaneous or modified infraorbital approach. Dogs were randomised for which side (left or right) and which approach would be used, with a two-week washout period between procedures. The dogs were given general anaesthetic, and then the allocated method of local anaesthesia was performed.