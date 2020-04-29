29 Apr 2020
Students from across the UK will complete a three-week online EMS research course on Friday (1 May).
Students on the virtual EMS course.
Veterinary students in lockdown have been getting round the cancellation of EMS due to coronavirus by taking part in a online programme instead.
The Veterinary Undergraduate Research Programme was set up by a group of veterinary professionals at University College London (UCL) – all experts in the field of veterinary research.
The three-week online course was developed to introduce students to the formal research process, including study design, which culminates in the development and presentation of research proposals on Friday (1 May).
Students have been tutored by veterinary professionals at UCL, including those in the fields of biomedical, global health and social sciences.
The course was developed by vets Alex Tasker and Gabriel Galea, with support from Charlotte Maughan Jones and vet nurse Fraje Watson, but a total of nine academics have been involved in tutoring the 21 students who have taken part.
Organisers hope the course will count as EMS for the students, but even if the three-week research course is not recognised, Ms Watson – a second year PhD student in UCL’s division of surgery and interventional science – believes all those who took part will benefit from the experience.
Ms Watson said: “It has been a great experience for us all – both the tutors and the students.
“We hope the vet schools and RCVS will be willing to count this as EMS for the students, but nonetheless we believe these students will have benefited greatly from the course content and support from tutors.”
Student Jacqueline Tam from The University of Edinburgh Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies added: “I knew very little about the programme before I enrolled, but its scale and structure far exceeded my expectations – especially given the short notice it was planned at.
“The tutors were obviously passionate about their work and sharing their experiences with us, with a diverse range of background experiences, career paths and subjects of interest.
“It’s been an enlightening and enjoyable experience that gave me insider knowledge into academia, and allowed me to explore what my future could hold for me.”