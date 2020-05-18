The clinician places the thumb of his or her non‑dominant hand caudally in the groove between the biceps femoris and semimembranosus/semitendinosus muscles. The rest of the fingers grasp and lift the cranial edge of the biceps femoris muscle, the body of the biceps femoris muscle at the midpoint between the patella and greater trochanter. The thumb is caudocranially advanced into the groove until palpation of the caudal aspect of the femur. The needle is injected perpendicular to the long axis of the femur and parallel to the table. The needle is then advanced caudocranially adjacent to the thumb until the caudal aspect of the femur is contacted. Finally, the needle is walked off 1cm.