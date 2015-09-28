Victorians

One of the great inventions of the 19th century was photography. Indeed, the era of photography was ushered in by a selfie (there really is nothing new under the sun) taken by Robert Cornelius in 1839. He took the self-portrait at the back of a building in Chestnut Street, Philadelphia and wrote the inscription “First light photograph ever taken” on the back of the picture as proof of the momentous event.