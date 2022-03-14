14 Mar 2022
Vetoquinol welcomes practising vets and key opinion leaders from across profession to a lunch at the East Wintergarden in Canary Wharf to officially unveil its new three-monthly feline product Felpreva.
Felpreva was launched with a luncheon at the East Wintergarden in Canary Wharf.
Vetoquinol has officially launched its breakthrough parasiticide product to members of the profession ahead of it being made available for practices.
The company has brought Felpreva to market, which covers all major types of feline parasites in a single three-monthly (13 weeks) spot-on.
It features tigolaner, one of its three active compounds, which is a novel active substance targeting fleas, ticks and mites. Emodepside and praziquantel are Felpreva’s other active substances.
The product was unveiled at a luncheon hosted by comedian Rosie Jones and featuring a keynote speech by Olympic gold medal-winning cyclist Sir Chris Hoy, who tied his own experiences of adapting to race situations into the day’s other key themes of well-being.
Feline specialist Samantha Taylor also presented before the official presentation to outline the product’s characteristics.
Speaking when Felpreva was granted its marketing authorisation, Helen Hunter, senior product manager – companion animal at Vetoquinol, said: “The need for a breakthrough endectocide solution like Felpreva has never been greater. In an already challenging time for the industry, issues like the pandemic pet ownership boom have meant that veterinary professionals are looking after more pets than ever.
“This marketing authorisation is a vital achievement for Vetoquinol UK, and will allow us to bring convenience, longer-lasting protection and ease of use to veterinary professionals and owners alike, in turn safeguarding the well-being of our feline companions.”