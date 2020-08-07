7 Aug 2020
The Asiatic lion pride at ZSL London Zoo are being fed frozen meat chunks by keepers to cool down as mini heatwave hits capital.
A cooling breakfast treat for one of the Asiatic lions at ZSL London Zoo.
They may be a little bigger than the average domestic moggie, but ZSL London Zoo’s Asiatic lions have been celebrating International Cat Day – albeit a day early – with some iced treats to keep cool.
With temperatures soaring across the capital today (7 August), keepers at the zoo – which is fund-raising to keep its gates open after three months of lockdown – gave the cat pride cooling breakfast treats hung from a custom-built “see-saw”.
Designed to inspire the lions to use their prowess and strength, the see-saw, donated by ZSL sponsor Liontrust, enabled lionesses Heidi, Indi and Rubi to show off their natural hunting behaviour as they used their upper body strength to pull their frozen breakfast down from the feeding device.
ZSL lion keeper Kathryn Sanders said: “As the UK basks in another heatwave, we have been giving our lion pride their favourite cooling summer treat – a meaty ice lolly.”
Ms Sanders added: “We placed the pride’s frozen treat on the raised ‘see-saw’, encouraging them to use their natural skills to jump up and pull down the food, in the same way they would hunt large prey in the wild.
“As an international conservation charity, our work extends far beyond the boundaries of ZSL London Zoo. The endangered Asiatic lions at ZSL London Zoo are ambassadors for the conservation work that is supported by ZSL in the Gir Forest, India.”