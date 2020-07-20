20 Jul 2020
Tulivin Labs introduces Trymox LA, a broad-spectrum antibiotic for use in cattle, sheep, pigs, dogs and cats.
A new long-acting amoxicillin for use in a range of animals has been launched on to the UK market.
Trymox LA, a broad-spectrum antibiotic, is indicated for use in cattle, sheep, pigs and cats and dogs, and contains 150mg/ml amoxicillin (as amoxicillin trihydrate).
It is available for the treatment of a wide range of infections of the respiratory tract, alimentary tract, urogenital tract, skin and soft tissue caused by bacteria sensitive to amoxicillin in the aforementioned animals.
Tulivin said vets would benefit from the effectiveness, as well as its “ease of suspendability and injectability”.
Trymox LA adds to Tulivin’s range of animal health products, which includes:
Full details are available from the Univet website or via email.