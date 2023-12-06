6 Dec 2023
Three charities that estimate they have campaigned for more than 200 years between them have hailed the launch of a new Government bill to boycott them.
Image © countrylens / Adobe Stock
Decades of campaigning look set to finally pay off after new legislation proposing a ban on live animal exports was put before Parliament this week.
Ministers have claimed measures preventing animals from being exported for slaughter and fattening that are contained in the Animal Welfare (Livestock Exports) Bill are only possible now post-Brexit.
The bill was introduced to Parliament on Monday 4 December, and has been warmly welcomed by welfare groups.
World Horse Welfare chief executive Roly Owers said his organisation was “delighted” by the move, adding: “We know horses are being exported for slaughter ‘under the radar’ despite none being officially declared for this purpose.
“This bill will finally make it illegal – something we have been campaigning for since our charity’s foundation almost 100 years ago.
“We look forward to working with Defra to ensure that the right measures are put in place to enforce this hugely significant piece of legislation.”
Kerry Postlewhite, the RSPCA’s assistant director of campaigns and prevention, described the law as “so important and welcome” to prevent long and unnecessary journeys.
She said: “It is great that the new Defra secretary of state has shown such strong and enthusiastic support previously for a ban on live exports – and we look forward to this policy becoming a reality.”
Meanwhile, Philip Lymbery, chief executive of Compassion in World Farming, described the introduction of the bill as “an historic moment” after more than half a century of lobbying on the subject.
He added: “We urge a speedy passage for this long-awaited measure, to ensure that the export of unweaned calves on journeys often lasting 60 hours or more will finally be banned.”
In a 2020 consultation, 87% of respondents backed a ban on live exports for slaughter and fattening.
Defra secretary Steve Barclay said: “We have some of the highest animal welfare standards in the world.
“This bill makes use of post-Brexit freedoms to strengthen these standards by preventing the export of live animals for slaughter and fattening, which we know causes animals unnecessary stress and injury.”