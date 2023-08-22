22 Aug 2023
Run by animal health company TVM, aim of the week is to help vets educate pet owners on eye issues.
Animal health company TVM has announced the return of the annual Pet Eye Health Awareness Week.
The week, which was set up to help vets educate pet owners about the importance of maintaining good eye health in pets, will be backed by a range of free educational materials.
Waiting room displays, informative web pages and social media packs all aim to help in the education of pet owners on how to look out for signs of poor eye health. A dedicated web page has been set up to educate clients.
Vet Emma Hancox, veterinary advisor at TVM, said: “It can be easy for owners to miss the signs of problems with their pet’s eyes, but they can be extremely distressing for animals and be a sign of conditions ranging from cataracts and glaucoma through to conjunctivitis – all of which can be painful, and in the worst-case scenario, lead to blindness.
“We hope that National Pet Eye Health Awareness Week will help practices assist owners in understanding the importance of eye health and prevent more serious conditions occurring.
For full details or to download a free social media pack, visit the website or contact a territory manager.