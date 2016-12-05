Toxic mechanism

In susceptible breeds or ingestion of a massive dose in non-collie breeds, loperamide crosses the blood-brain barrier and activates opioid receptors in the brain: mu (mainly), delta and kappa, and causes toxic effects. Loperamide also leads to cardiac toxicity and induces torsade de pointes or other ventricular arrhythmias1,2. As a piperidine derivative, loperamide is a calcium channel blocker17. Loperamide also inhibits potassium channels, which would explain the QT prolongation on ECG18. Any QRS widening seen is caused by sodium channel blockade19.