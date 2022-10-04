4 Oct 2022
Lancashire farm vet praised as an “essential part” of the farm team as she received a top national award.
From left: Television personality Adam Henson, Charlotte Read of Krka, award winner Lora Fryars and awards host Sean Sparling.
A Lancashire farm vet was “totally humbled” to be named the Young Dairy Vet of the Year for 2022.
Lora Fryars, who works for Lanes Farm Vets in Garstang, near Preston, received the award during the annual CREAM Awards dinner at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Stratford-upon-Avon.
Having grown up on a dairy farm, Dr Fryars joined the practice after graduating from the University of Liverpool in 2016, where she won its farm animal clinical prize.
She is a trained Action Johne’s advisor and leads a local agri-business discussion group called Ignite Agri-Forum.
Dr Fryars said: “I am lucky to work with some outstanding farmers, who keep me on my toes and I would like to thank them for their support, as well as my brilliant colleagues at Lanes Farm Vets.”
Farmer Andy Gibbons said Dr Fryars was “an essential part of our team” who had made a big difference to the business.
He said: “She has successfully helped with the dramatic reduction in mastitis cases from high cell count, which, as a result, has significantly reduced our antibiotic usage.
“She has also been proactive in reducing our calving interval from 400-plus to 382 and has achieved a better conception rate from 28% to 44%, which has had a large impact on the farm’s bottom line.”
Hannah Kent, of Shires Vets in Eccleshall, Staffordshire, was named runner-up.
Charlotte Read, of the award’s sponsor Krka, said: “In just a few years, both Lora and Hannah have made an outstanding contribution to their practices, to their farmer clients, and to the agricultural community in their regions.
“Krka is proud to support the UK’s dairy sector and the next generation of dairy vets by sponsoring this award, and we congratulate both Lora and Hannah on their achievements.”