5 Aug 2026
Committee chair says parasiticide overuse on household pets is equivalent of “using a sledgehammer to crack a nut”.
Baroness Sheehan chairs the House of Lords Environment and Climate Change Committee. Image: © House of Lords 2025
The House of Lords Environment and Climate Change Committee has called for a ban on the general sale of flea and tick treatments for pets.
In a report published today (5 August), the cross-party committee found the “intensive and unnecessary overuse” of pet parasite medications (PPMs) “is not supported by robust scientific evidence” and “potentially causing widespread damage” to aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems.
It argued pet owners should receive thorough assessment of their pets’ needs and advice on potential health and environmental risks of PPMs, and it expressed concern the pet health industry “appears to be worryingly embedded” within regulatory and advice-setting frameworks.
The committee has made eight urgent recommendations for the Government and the VMD.
Among them, it also called for a comprehensive evidence base for PPM use – including the volume of products sold, proportion of pets routinely treated and prevalence of pet parasites – and research to address “substantial” evidence gaps on PPMs’ environmental impact and risk to human health.
While evidence is gathered, it recommended the interim adoption of a precautionary risk-based approach to their use to reduce the number of unnecessary treatments, by restricting them to at least NFA-VPS (Non-Food Animal–Veterinarian, Pharmacist, Suitably Qualified Person) status and ensuring they are supplied with individualised advice.
The report argued the VMD should mandate ecotoxicological environmental risk assessments for all existing and future PPMs as soon as possible.
It also suggested there is “high” risk of regulatory capture and said the Government should review the relationship between the industry and UK and international veterinary medicine regulators, to remove any such risk and give confidence appropriate and independent guidance is prioritised.
Committee chair Baroness Sheehan said: “Our report raises serious questions and concerns about the environmental risks of pet flea and tick treatments as well as how they are sold to pet owners.
“Their overuse on household pets is the equivalent of using a sledgehammer to crack a nut.
“The lack of scientific evidence and data, poor customer guidance and the relationship between the pet medication suppliers and regulators appear as murky as the waterways these flea treatments are polluting.
“Pet owners deserve accurate evidence-based guidance on the need for, and risks of, the existing and new chemicals which are being prescribed and the impact they are having on their pets, home and the environment.”