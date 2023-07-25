25 Jul 2023
The TV presenter will support the charity in its mission to help keep pets healthy and together with their owners wherever possible.
StreetVet has announced that Scottish TV presenter and author Lorraine Kelly has become its newest ambassador.
The national charity, which provides free veterinary care to the pets of people experiencing homelessness across the UK, already boasts a star-studded line-up of ambassadors, including Clare Balding, Sue Perkins, Anna Richardson and Sabrina Cohen-Hatton.
High-profile TV vets James Greenwood and Rory Cowlam also serve as ambassadors – a role also filled by TV and radio star Paul O’Grady until his death in March this year.
An animal-lover and proud owner of five-year-old border terrier Angus, Ms Kelly has a history of championing pets, having previously raised awareness of the relevant role dogs play in beating social isolation – making the partnership with StreetVet a natural fit.
She said: “I love the special bond created between all the dogs I have had in my life and I fully appreciate the crucial role they play every day in my well-being.
“Supporting StreetVet and its mission is a way to give back something to pets and owners in need, ensuring more people can enjoy this special bond long-term.”
Since its launch in 2020, StreetVet has developed the StreetVet Accredited Hostel Scheme to ensure that hostels are well-equipped to proactively accept and support residents with pets.
Statistics from Dogs Trust’s Hope Project and Homeless Link show that only 10% of all UK hostel projects currently accept pets.
Jade Statt, clinical director and co-founder, said: “The addition of Lorraine Kelly to the StreetVet team as an ambassador is a very welcome one. As a fellow Glaswegian, I have always admired Lorraine and it is a real privilege to have her represent the charity as I know wholeheartedly that valuing pets as family is a concept that really resonates with her.“