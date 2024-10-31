31 Oct
TV star joined other big name ambassadors at the charity’s seventh annual conference which was held in London from 16 to 17 October.
One of the biggest stars of British television made her first public appearance for StreetVet at the charity’s annual conference in London.
Breakfast TV host Lorraine Kelly joined long-standing ambassadors James Greenwood and Rory Cowlan for the charity’s seventh annual conference, which was held at the Coin Street Neighbourhood Centre on the South Bank from 16 to 17 October.
Ms Kelly not only attended the event and mingled with delegates in a record crowd, she also presented the highly coveted Dean Lester Coleman StreetVet Volunteer of the Year awards.
Co-founder Jade Statt said: “Attending the conference was my first official days back to work after my maternity leave and it was, as always, a celebration of all things StreetVet and a reminder of what an incredible community of people make what we do possible – my favourite two days in the calendar.”
Welcoming delegates from 23 different outreach locations across the UK, from Cornwall to Glasgow, the conference provided 12 hours of CPD across two days and featured talks from speakers including Nick Bacon, Nuala Summerfield and Rosie Allister.
Collette Sheaff, one of the StreetVet central team, added: “We were especially delighted to have our StreetVet ambassador, Lorraine Kelly, attend the event and present our annual Volunteer of the Year awards. Her presence added a special touch to an already inspiring event where the atmosphere was buzzing with positivity, passion, and collaboration.”