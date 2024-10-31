Award winners

StreetVet RVN Volunteer of the Year: Millie Taylor (StreetVet, London)

StreetVet Vet Volunteer of the Year: Claire Willis (StreetVet, Norwich)

StreetVet Support Volunteer of the Year: Karis Matik (StreetVet Cornwall)

StreetVet Volunteer Team of the Year: StreetVet Cambridge

Co-founder Jade Statt said: “Attending the conference was my first official days back to work after my maternity leave and it was, as always, a celebration of all things StreetVet and a reminder of what an incredible community of people make what we do possible – my favourite two days in the calendar.”