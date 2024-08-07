7 Aug 2024
Twenty-four puppies found at a ferry port are now in new homes following treatment that included heart surgery for one of them.
Twenty-four puppies that needed urgent veterinary treatment after they were found in a lorry at a Scottish ferry port have now been rehomed, charity officials have said.
More than £20,000 was raised to fund care for the cockapoos and cavapoos, which were taken into Scottish SPCA care after being discovered at the Cairnryan port in Dumfries and Galloway. The charity is now highlighting the case in a bid to help other animals in its care enjoy a similar outcome.
Scottish SPCA officers were called to the port in late January after a member of the public heard the puppies – which were hidden in cardboard boxes without food or water – crying from under a lorry.
Subsequent veterinary examinations revealed severe ear mites and a range of gastrointenstinal illnesses linked to the conditions in which they were being kept. One puppy was also found to have a heart murmur and was operated on free of charge at the CrumPets practice in Glasgow.
The charity said all of the puppies have now made a full recovery and are in new, permanent homes after an online appeal raised around £23,000 within days to pay for veterinary treatment.
Scottish SPCA fostering and rehoming lead Anna O’Donnell said: “While these pups have found their forever homes, there are many more animals in the Scottish SPCA’s care who are looking for theirs.
“We’d urge people thinking of rehoming an animal to have an open mind about the kind of pet you could give a home to.”
The charity added that legal proceedings connected to the puppies’ discovery are ongoing.