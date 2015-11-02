Histopathology

Definitive diagnosis can only be achieved by histological evaluation of samples obtained during endoscopy or exploratory coeliotomy. The least invasive method is via endoscopy, which has the advantage of a short recovery period and minimal risk of complications. Both gastroduodenoscopy and ileocolonoscopy should ideally be performed so the mucosa of stomach, duodenum and ileum can be visualised and small biopsy specimens taken. Unfortunately, comparisons of endoscopic and full-thickness biopsy methods have shown cases of lymphoma may be misdiagnosed as IBD compared to full-thickness samples obtained surgically (Evans et al, 2006).