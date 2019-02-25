Options will include rigid plastic splints, neoprene splints with plastic reinforcement and neoprene-only splints. These are made directly on to the conscious animal and take about an hour to make. The wearing regime will be discussed with the owner and vet, but the splints are often used for periods of exercise. Ideally, they form part of an animal’s rehabilitation and are used to supplement a physiotherapy programme, so their use is under constant review. Clients will need to be committed, and require good education and follow-up. Poor owner compliance is generally a contraindication for the use of splints.