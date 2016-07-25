Once the cat is under anaesthesia, the oral cavity should be examined carefully, including the larynx, with laryngoscopy. Local anaesthesia of the larynx with a lidocaine spray is essential to reduce the risk of laryngospasm after the procedure. Close monitoring is important during anaesthesia, particularly of the respiratory rate and pattern, cardiac rate and rhythm, and peripheral capillary oxygen saturation (SpO 2 ). If the SpO 2 reduces too much during the procedure, or if the cat is unstable during anaesthesia, the procedure should be interrupted or abandoned. An oxygen cage and equipment for patient warming should be ready for recovery after the procedure.