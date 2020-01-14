Although repair of some defects of these bones with mesh implants is probably easier, and possibly more economical for owners, the reconstruction of sections of bone with novel 3D-printed surgical implants is gaining in popularity as it provides a way to more accurately replicate the shape and form of the original bone – especially in areas such as the jaw and orbit. Using predetermined “jigs” or cutting guides to allow accurate cutting of both the implant and the bone makes this process easier and even more accurate.