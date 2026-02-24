24 Feb 2026
Brain tumour discovered while cat was being treated for a suspected allergic reaction.
Biscuit's CT scan image.
Vets have performed a rare life-saving operation on a cat discovered to have a brain tumour after being presented with what was believed to be an allergic reaction.
Eight-year-old Biscuit was referred to Vets for Pets Barnsley after showing symptoms of breathing difficulties.
A CT scan showed swelling on the cat’s larynx, but also a 1cm lesion on its brain which was subsequently diagnosed as a feline meningioma.
Led by practice owner and leading neurosurgeon Peter Richards, a surgical team performed a craniotomy to remove part of Biscuit’s skull and extract the tumour from beneath his left ear, said to be an intricate and precise operation which took more than an hour.
Biscuit was said to be back on his feet, eating and wanting head rubs the same day, and he was described as being back to his usual self two weeks later.
Dr Richards said: “Luckily, Biscuit’s tumour was identified early, which gave us a real opportunity to help him.
“The procedure needed careful planning and a steady hand, but he recovered exceptionally well and regained his confidence quickly.
“Based on the outcome, we expect him to enjoy his full life expectancy with no lasting impact from the tumour.”