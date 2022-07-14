14 Jul
The Veterinary Wound Library is running six free sessions open to vets and nurses, with each in three sections, lasting 45 minutes and made up of a real case to provide a thought-provoking challenge.
The Veterinary Wound Library has announced a series of free interactive webinars where attendees will be faced with a thought-provoking real case.
Wednesday Wound Club will be held on the first Wednesday of the month, starting with “Dave the pug” on 3 August at 1pm.
Each episode will run for 45 minutes and have three sections featuring a real case, insight on purpose and practical use of common wound therapy, and an answer to a frequently asked question.
Georgie Hollis, founder of The Veterinary Wound Library, is hosting the sessions and will welcome specialists to help answer the commonly asked question at the end of each session.
On the challenging case from first opinion practice to feature each session, she said: “We’ll be covering initial presentation, challenges in care, and outcomes. Honest learning experiences will be shared, what could be done differently and the resources available that might help others with similar cases.”