Clean surgical margins were achieved in 88% of cases. 26% of cases required conversion from thoracoscopy to thoracoscopic-assisted or open surgery techniques. Size of tumour and presence of lymphadenopathy on preoperative CT scans were associated with an increased chance of needing conversion, but body condition score and tumour location were not associated with a need for conversion. All dogs survived to discharge, and median overall survival time was 311 days. Tracheobronchial lymphadenopathy on preoperative CT scans was a risk factor for shorter survival, but adjuvant chemotherapy and incomplete margins were not associated with survival.