ABSTRACT

We are away from the days when canine angiostrongylosis was first discovered in the British Isles – 1968 in a greyhound in Ireland. However, the causative agent, Angiostrongylus vasorum, is still a leading cause of morbidity and mortality by a single parasitic disease in small animal practice. The fatal outcome is high in the absence of adequate and timely treatment, despite the parasite being susceptible to many anthelmintics. Moreover, the geographic range of this parasite has been expanded due to many factors. These findings, together with the increasing numbers of confirmed cases of canine angiostrongylosis, have thrown A vasorum into the spotlight nationally and globally, driving research into its epidemiology, diagnosis and risk factors.