Bacterial culture is not usually beneficial as it has low sensitivity. It is a very slow process, taking several weeks, and requires appropriate tissue – often a skin biopsy close to the tick bite, which may not be identifiable at the time of presentation. Additionally, isolation does not imply Borrelia is the causal agent of clinical signs. PCR performed on appropriate tissue – such as a skin biopsy or synovial tissue/fluid – to look for B burgdorferi DNA is rapid, but insensitive, because it is imperative the sample tissue actually contains the bacteria. As such this is an area that requires further study. PCR on blood is not usually performed due to its low sensitivity.