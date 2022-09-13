Insight

The term lymphadenitis refers to lymph node inflammation and is characterised by leukocyte infiltration; this is often, but not always, accompanied by reactive lymphoid hyperplasia (as seen here). When histiocytes/macrophages are in increased numbers, lymphadenitis is referred as macrophagic or histiocytic. This type of inflammatory response is often triggered by stimuli such as infectious agents (for example, selected bacteria, fungi and protozoa) or foreign material.