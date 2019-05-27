Propofol and alfaxalone can be given by repeated bolus administration to maintain anaesthesia, but this leads to peaks and troughs in anaesthetic drug concentration that can be associated with a lightening of anaesthesia, or, conversely, respiratory and cardiovascular depression when the concentration of anaesthetic drugs are high. However, a more elegant way to deliver TIVA is via a constant rate infusion (CRI) using a controlled infusion apparatus, such as a syringe driver. Using a CRI will likely reduce the overall dose of propofol or alfaxalone administered and lead to a more stable plane of anaesthesia, with greater stability of physiological variables throughout surgery. In human anaesthesia, where the pharmacokinetics of propofol in a large population of patients have been established, there has been the development of a target controlled infusion system for propofol (Glen, 1998).