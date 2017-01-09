The authors reported that calculation of percentage dissolution at 2 weeks was helpful, since all struvite stones had decreased in size by 35% to 100% at this time point, for both diets. Minimal or no stone reduction at two weeks would be consistent with a different form of urolith, such as calcium oxalate. Although dissolution is slower with the maintenance food, it has the advantage of being a suitable long-term food that can be fed to all healthy cats in the household.