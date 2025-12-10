10 Dec 2025
A dog abandoned when police were called to a badger crime incident has encouraged charities to work with police and clinicians in a new initiative to tackle the problem.
Major, a Patterdale terrier thought to have been attacked by badgers, inspires new campaign.
A new campaign, which aims to make it easier for veterinary professionals to identify and report injuries caused by wildlife crime, has been launched.
The initiative, dubbed Operation Major, has been named after a dog who was abandoned with serious chest and facial injuries when police were alerted to a badger sett disturbance in Kent.
Although the offenders were never caught, Major, a Patterdale terrier, has since been rehomed after making a full recovery following extensive veterinary treatment for his injuries.
Now, several animal charities have joined forces with police and veterinary professionals on the campaign, which ultimately hopes to protect more animals from harm.
Naturewatch Foundation wildlife crime campaign manager Jim Clark said: “Those who exploit dogs as disposable tools in the barbaric practice of wildlife and domestic animal abuse show little regard for any living being.
“Through Operation Major, we hope to turn the tide and bring much-needed protection to all animals affected.
“Naturewatch Foundation is proud to join forces with our partners to drive this vital project forward.”
The foundation has unveiled an online reporting form and hopes the initiative will serve to raise public awareness, encourage the reporting of suspicious activity and improve recognition of the issue within the police service.
Detective constable Aaron Flint, of Lincolnshire Police, said: “These offences are often hidden in our communities, and we rely on increased awareness to bring them to the surface.
“By working closely with policing teams, NGO’s, professionals such as vets, and the public, we want to improve the recognition and reporting of these incidents.
“Every report helps us protect vulnerable animals, safeguard communities, and bring offenders to justice.”
The initiative has also been supported by the League Against Cruel Sports, Badger Trust and the RSPCA.
The league’s head of intelligence, Russ Middleton, said his team “all too often” saw the impact of such crimes.
He added: “We look forward to raising awareness of this disturbing issue through the partnership and to help end the shocking cruelty towards both the dogs and wildlife.”