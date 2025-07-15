15 Jul 2025
An RSPCA inspector said she had been ‘shocked’ by the case when it was reported last autumn.
A Cheshire man who allowed his pet dog’s eye mass to go untreated for more than two years has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Warrington magistrates were told that Gary Fisher believed vets were “out to make money” and refused further investigation or treatment after consultations with two clinicians.
But the 11-year-old golden retriever, named Bodie, was subsequently euthanised on veterinary advice after being seized by police.
RSPCA officers attended Fisher’s home in Westfield Grove, Barnton, Northwich, last October after concerns were raised for the welfare of a dog with a growth on his eye.
In a written statement to the court, inspector Nadine Pengilly said she had been shocked by the size of the mass which she described as being “bigger than my clenched fist”.
She said Fisher admitted the problem had been ongoing for two years, though he maintained he did not believe Bodie was in any pain as he was still eating, drinking and wagging his tail.
He also stated that he had taken Bodie to two vets, who both wanted £1,600 to undertake CT scans, in 2023 and believed they were “just out to make money from him”.
However, a vet who later examined Bodie at the RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital said they “could not identify the structure of a healthy eye” and he experienced further injury when bumping into objects while walking into the consulting room.
The clinician recommended euthanasia to prevent further suffering, which then took place after he was seized.
Fisher, 61, who was said to be remorseful and without malicious intent in mitigation, pleaded guilty to a single charge of causing unnecessary suffering and was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months on 2 July.
He was also barred from keeping all animals for five years and told to pay £554 in costs and surcharges.
Investigating RSPCA officer Anthony Joynes said Bodie had been “clearly neglected” and pleaded for struggling owners to seek help following the sentencing hearing.
He said: “Don’t bury your head in the sand and leave conditions untreated and for them to become worse. There is help out there and we urge you to seek this before it’s too late.”