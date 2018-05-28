IGRs mimic an insect growth hormone that prevents immature stages from developing. Lufenuron prevents the larval teeth from hardening so the larva cannot hatch from the egg. IGRs may be used directly in the environment for existing infestation, such as in the form of a spray or fogger. IGRs can also be used in combination with an adulticide on the animal to prevent infestation from occurring by disrupting the flea’s reproductive cycle. Although most adulticides will kill fleas within one day prior to egg laying, owner compliance is generally poor, and some fleas may survive for long enough to lay eggs at the end of the treatment interval. Therefore, the use of an IGR at that stage will render eggs that have been laid unable to cause infestation.