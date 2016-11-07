IV nitroprusside sodium is tricky to manage, difficult to obtain and expensive. Use requires constant BP monitoring. Sodium nitroprusside is given as a constant rate infusion, beginning at 0.5mcg/kg/min and titrated upwards every five minutes, with an aim to reduce BP by 25% over a four-hour period. Oral hydralazine is more straightforward to use, but has a slower onset of action, given orally at 1mg/kg to 2mg/kg by mouth every 8 hours, with a similar target to decrease BP by 25%.