Ototoxicity

An ototoxic agent can cause damage to the ear in any of its anatomical components. Usually, ototoxicity can be divided into cochlear damage resulting in deafness, or vestibular damage with consequent vestibular syndrome. In both cases, the damage occurs to the inner ear. The ototoxic agent can reach the inner ear via a haematogenous route or directly through openings in the tympanic membrane.