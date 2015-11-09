Control of flare factors, such as secondary infections and parasites

Good, year-round ectoparasite control is helpful in AD patients for various reasons – namely because, according to the threshold theory, added irritation would push a well-controlled patient over the pruritus threshold and because individuals already suffering from one allergy are genetically more likely to develop flea allergic dermatitis if periodically exposed to fleas. Due to many skin disease patients being maintained on shampoo therapy, systemic flea control is probably more effective as many other products are removed by frequent bathing to a large extent. Shampooing can be an important part of controlling secondary infections, the second aspect of controlling flare factors.