In-depth assessment of patients before anaesthetic is a cornerstone in prevention of any anaesthetic complication. Using the scale developed by the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) is helpful to identify patients at risk. Animals are graded from 1 to 5 – depending on the severity of their disease (Table 1). It has been shown that risk of death during anaesthesia in healthy patients (ASA 1 to 2) was 0.05% for dogs and 0.11% for cats, increasing up to 1.33% for dogs and 1.40% for cats in ill patients (ASA 3 to 5)3.