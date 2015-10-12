One study showed satisfactory control of clinical signs in the absence of side effects (hypotension and AV block), with significant reduction in HR, though as with digoxin monotherapy, HRs remained above 140bpm for 88% of the time18. It has traditionally been viewed with caution in veterinary cardiology due to possible negative inotropic effects, though it is commonly used in combination with digoxin in human patients to achieve superior control to either drug alone20,21.