However, differences in metabolism between humans and dogs mean the levels of ketosis easily induced in humans cannot be induced by dietary manipulation in dogs. Furthermore, the results of a ketogenic food trial in dogs with idiopathic epilepsy failed to demonstrate a difference in seizure frequency between dogs that received a high-fat, low-carbohydrate diet and those that received a control diet, although the trial was limited in that the number of dogs enrolled was small (Patterson et al, 2005). Therefore, ketogenic diets have not found a role in the management of canine epilepsy.