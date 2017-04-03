If feeding a renal diet is not possible, phosphate restriction can be achieved through the use of intestinal phosphate binders. Veterinary phosphate binders include calcium carbonate-containing products. Intestinal phosphate binders should be mixed with the food – they work by binding to phosphate present in the diet, retaining this in the bowel and limiting the amount of phosphate that can be absorbed by the body. In those patients with blood phosphate results higher than the IRIS targets, both a phosphate-restricted diet and intestinal phosphate binders may be required to attain adequate control, and it may take several months to achieve this.