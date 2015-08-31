Calcium oxalate uroliths

Calcium oxalates are the second most common uroliths in dogs and may be the most common in cats. They are usually located within the bladder, but may also be found in the kidneys and ureters (Figure 1). Treatment of clinically significant uroliths is usually by surgery as there is no diet that will dissolve the stones. Sometimes, stones in the kidney are inactive, but stones blocking the ureter are a surgical emergency.