Indications for NPWT include chronic non-healing wounds, infected wounds, dehisced wounds, ulcers, skin grafts and skin flaps. NPWT should not be used in the presence of any local malignancy, because of the risk of local tumour recurrence. It should not be used over exposed vessels, tendons, ligaments and nerves because damage could occur; severe haemorrhage could result if NPWT is placed over arteries or veins.